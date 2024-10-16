Knicks’ rookie sensation flashes elite playmaking in victory over Hornets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have found a diamond in the rough with Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek, who they selected in the second round. The front office had a first-round grade on Kolek, and he’s already proving his worth with elite passing skills, a trait he showcased during his collegiate career.

College Star with NBA Potential

Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 182 pounds, Kolek was a standout for Marquette as a senior in the Big East, averaging 7.7 assists per game. His ability to facilitate the offense has transitioned seamlessly to the NBA, and he put his passing prowess on display against the Charlotte Hornets in preseason action on Tuesday night.

With the Knicks resting their starters, Kolek came off the bench behind veteran point guard Cameron Payne. Payne, while struggling with his shooting, managed to score 16 points, adding eight assists and five rebounds in an otherwise solid offensive performance.

Kolek’s Playmaking Shines

Kolek made a strong case for his potential in just 24 minutes of action. He contributed seven points, nine assists, and eight rebounds while turning the ball over only twice. Although he shot 2–9 from the field and just 1–6 from beyond the arc, the Knicks are optimistic about developing his shooting efficiency. What stood out the most were Kolek’s incredible assist numbers, making him one of the best passers on the team despite being a rookie.

Defensive Growth is Key

In addition to his offensive skills, Kolek has shown flashes of defensive improvement, a critical area for earning playing time under head coach Tom Thibodeau. With his passing already at an elite level, if Kolek can continue to make strides defensively, he may carve out a more significant role during the regular season.

A Potential Role in the Knicks’ Rotation

Currently, Cameron Payne is seen as the primary ball handler off the bench behind Jalen Brunson. However, Kolek could work his way into the rotation, even in a limited role, as the season progresses. Injuries could open up more opportunities, but the Knicks are being cautious with Kolek’s development, not wanting to rush him into a prominent position just yet.

If Kolek can improve his shooting to even a league-average level, his passing ability will become even more valuable. Playing alongside scorers like Mikal Bridges, Kolek’s playmaking could open up the offense and give the Knicks an additional weapon. Bridges is expected to take on a leadership role for the second unit, which could allow Kolek to build chemistry with some of the team’s top offensive talents.

Secondary Scoring and Assist Machine

In the same game, Knicks’ secondary scorer Miles McBride played 35 minutes, posting 18 points and five assists with a team-best +12 plus/minus in the 111–105 win over Charlotte. Over three preseason appearances, Kolek has already recorded 15 assists, showing his potential as a playmaker.

While it’s clear that the Knicks don’t want to rush Kolek’s development, his unique skill set may force him into the reserve rotation sooner rather than later. His passing ability, combined with his improving defense, could be an asset that Thibodeau leans on as the season unfolds.