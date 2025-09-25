Knicks rival labels postseason injury as cause for Boston’s loss

Jayson Tatum believes the New York Knicks beat his Boston Celtics in the 2025 playoffs for only one reason.

Jayson Tatum not buying Knicks’ power

CBS Sports’ Jasmyn Wimbish relayed Tatum saying this about being able to beat the Knicks at full strength:

“I’ve played this in my head a thousand times, what happens if I never got hurt?” Tatum said on ESPN’s First Take. “…I’m not going to say what would’ve happened, but I just know I’ve been down 3-2 on the road three times in my career, and I was 3-0.”

New York beat Boston 4-2 in their best-of-seven matchup in 2025. Tatum played in four of those games before his torn Achilles sidelined the lottery pick the rest of the way.

Nevertheless, Tatum’s confidence that his Celtics were the better team in line for a win has credence. The veteran forward is a big postseason performer.

Tatum validated by playoff strength in tenure

Tatum is 5-2 in the seven-game playoff matchups he’s been in. The $54 million Celtics leader has shown that storms can be weathered when he is in his bag.

Nonetheless, injuries are factors in the game. More so, New York still had to battle Boston with Jaylen Brown, as well as the rest of their unit.

The Celtics won Game 5 before the Knicks stormed back in Game 6. Both were 20-plus point wins. Due to the strength of both teams, Tatum will have to prove that he can hand the Knicks a loss in 2025-26.