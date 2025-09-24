Knicks new head coach unveils unique plan for Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks will have a different feel to their offense with Mike Brown at the helm instead of Tom Thibodeau. New York has shifted away from the defensive-minded Thibodeau and is hoping for a more aggressive offensive approach with Brown.

Knicks’ Mike Brown hints at new game plan for Jalen Brunson

One of the things people will keep a close eye on is how superstar Jalen Brunson will adapt to the new schemes. Since coming over to the Knicks, Brunson has played only under Thibodeau, an offense that was very isolation-based.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown unveiled a plan to get Brunson more looks off the ball during his Media Day press conference on Tuesday.

“The biggest thing I want to do for him is get easy shots. One of the easiest shots is a spray three…I’m a big proponent of touching the paint and spraying that basketball for a catch-and-shoot three,” Brown said (h/t SNY).

Brunson could expand his game tremendously next season

Brunson excels at creating his own shots, which is what has made him one of the toughest players to guard in the league. He is considered one of the most crafty players at his position, scoring from all three levels of the court in a variety of ways.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Making him a lights-out scorer off the ball will only further advance his game. Brown’s coaching philosophy heavily emphasizes ball movement and quick pace, and Brunson has the potential to be one of the best all-around scorers in the league if he can transform his game further.

With the extra mouths to feed on offense, the Knicks are going to want to get everybody involved as much as possible to maximize their potential. If Brunson can take his game to even greater heights, it will be tough to stop them on most nights.