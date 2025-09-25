Knicks have 2 Sixth Man of the Year candidates

The New York Knicks may have stumbled onto a rare luxury heading into the 2025–26 season — not one, but two legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidates. Under new head coach Mike Brown, the roster has been reshaped to balance scoring with defensive flexibility, and the result could put both Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson in prime position to compete for the award.

Hart set for a new role off the bench

For years, Josh Hart has been the type of player every coach dreams of: tough, versatile, and relentless. At 30 years old, he’s coming off one of his best statistical seasons, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field. Those numbers reflect his all-around impact, but they also mask the fact that by the postseason, Hart was running on fumes and battling through nagging injuries.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This year, with Brown expected to shift either Mitchell Robinson or Miles McBride into the starting five, Hart’s move to the bench might actually unlock his best version. As the first man up in the rotation, he would no longer need to preserve energy for 35-plus minutes a night.

Instead, Hart could channel his high-octane hustle into shorter bursts, where his rebounding and defensive versatility could swing momentum on a nightly basis.

Hart has long been a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden, and in this role, he could become the emotional sparkplug that defines the Knicks’ second unit.

Clarkson brings instant offense

While Hart does his damage with grit and versatility, Jordan Clarkson thrives as a pure scorer. Signed this offseason to add firepower, the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year winner has built his career on being a “microwave” guard — someone who can heat up instantly and change a game’s complexion in minutes.

When healthy, Clarkson remains one of the league’s most dangerous bench scorers. Last season, he averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Utah Jazz, though injuries limited his overall rhythm. Now, in New York, he won’t be asked to carry the full offensive load but rather to provide scoring jolts in relief of Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

If Hart provides the defensive glue, Clarkson offers the offensive spark — two very different but equally valuable weapons that Brown can mix and match depending on the flow of a game.

A tactical advantage for Mike Brown

For the Knicks’ new head coach, having both Hart and Clarkson coming off the bench is like holding two different trump cards in the same hand. Need toughness, rebounding, and perimeter defense? Hart is the answer. Need scoring, shot creation, and pace? Clarkson can deliver.

This level of versatility allows Brown to structure rotations in ways that keep opponents guessing. It also creates insurance: if one player goes cold or runs into foul trouble, the other can take over. Few teams in the NBA can boast that kind of bench luxury.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Two paths to Sixth Man contention

Both Hart and Clarkson have clear arguments for Sixth Man of the Year consideration. Hart’s case would rest on his unique stat-stuffing ability, especially if his rebounding numbers remain elite for a guard. Clarkson’s case, meanwhile, would lean on scoring volume and efficiency, a formula that already earned him the award once before.

Also Read:Knicks new head coach unveils unique plan for Jalen Brunson

What makes this dynamic even more intriguing is how complementary they are. Hart and Clarkson aren’t competing for the same role — they’re filling different needs and giving the Knicks a two-pronged bench identity.

For a team that has often struggled to balance offense and defense, this setup might be the key to elevating New York into serious contention in the Eastern Conference. And if things go according to plan, the biggest debate by spring may not be whether the Knicks have a Sixth Man of the Year candidate — but which one deserves the hardware.