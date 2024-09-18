Knicks ripped for handing out $212.5 million contract extension

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks made several strategic moves this offseason to bolster their defense and add offensive firepower. The acquisition of Mikal Bridges is expected to make a significant impact on both ends of the court, upgrading one of the wing positions and moving Donte DiVincenzo to a bench role. While DiVincenzo has the talent to contend for the Sixth Man of the Year award, his optimal role is as a rotational piece due to some defensive limitations.

OG Anunoby Extension: A Leap of Faith for the Knicks

One key item on the Knicks’ offseason checklist was extending OG Anunoby, and despite exploring other teams, Anunoby ultimately signed a five-year, $212.5 million deal with the Knicks, averaging $42 million per season. This move ensures Anunoby’s presence in New York for the foreseeable future, barring a trade. However, the team is taking a calculated risk, given Anunoby’s injury history. He played only 50 games last season and has surpassed 70 games just once in his career—during his rookie season in 2017.

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan weighed in on the extension, offering an objective assessment of the move.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“When you say ‘oh, it’s nice that Jalen Brunson is taking less, oh it’s nice if Mikal Bridges takes less,’ understand that the less that they’ve taking, it’s so that this guys gets paid $42 million a year,” Elhassan said (h/t New York Basketball on X). “I’m not saying OG Anunoby’s not good, I’m not saying he’s not responsible for a lot of success they’ve had.”

“I’m saying, man, when you guarantee every last dollar of $212 million to a guy who’s been extremely injury prone … you have to protect yourself somewhere. Ideally, you protect yourself in the language of the contract. It sounds like the Knicks were protecting themselves through Jalen Brunson.”

Anunoby’s Performance and Potential

Last season, Anunoby averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shot an efficient .489 from the field over 50 games. He also showcased his offensive potential by shooting .382 from beyond the arc.

Despite his injury concerns, the Knicks believe Anunoby’s talent and potential outweigh the risks. If New York can win even one championship during the length of his contract, the deal will be viewed as a resounding success. The team’s depth will allow players like Anunoby to rest and avoid fatigue as the season progresses.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Managing the Knicks’ Depth and Health

Given the relatively healthy track records of key players like Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Bridges, the Knicks can afford to have one player, like Anunoby, with a more complicated injury history. As long as Anunoby averages over 50 games per season and remains healthy for the playoffs, the Knicks won’t be overly concerned about his long-term availability.

Anunoby’s Defense: The Key to a Championship

The Knicks understand that Anunoby’s defense could be the deciding factor in winning a championship. His ability to guard elite offensive players will be critical to the team’s success in high-stakes games. By taking a calculated gamble on his health, the Knicks are betting on the significant upside Anunoby brings to the table—both in terms of defensive impact and overall team success.