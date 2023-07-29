Knicks reportedly pursued Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother in free agency

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

This off-season, the New York Knicks have been patiently waiting for a blockbuster deal while also securing a few essential rotational pieces in the meantime.

Donte DiVincenzo: A Sharpshooter Joins the Knicks

The Knicks began their off-season maneuvers by signing the former Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooter, Donte DiVincenzo, to a four-year, $47 million deal. This move serves as a significant step towards enhancing the team’s three-point shooting capacity and defense. In addition, DiVincenzo brings crucial chemistry with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to the Knicks’ roster.

Despite this strategic acquisition, the Knicks are still actively scouring the free-agent market for minimum signings, aiming to bolster the bench and secure more training camp bodies.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: The Knicks’ Interest in a Greek Forward

Recently, the Knicks showed an interest in securing the services of Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the brother of the NBA superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The elder Antetokounmpo is a 31-year-old, 6-foot-6, 219-pound forward currently featuring for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks were intrigued by Antetokounmpo, who recently returned to the Bucks. His performance last season, with an average of 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds across 37 appearances, was limited to only 5.6 minutes per game. However, it’s worth noting that Thanasis had a brief stint with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season before being released.

Seeking Power Forward Depth Behind Julius Randle

New York’s interest in Antetokounmpo likely stems from their need for power forward depth behind Julius Randle. The Knicks considered Antetokounmpo as a potential addition on a minimum contract. However, their search for valuable supplements continues, with Derrick Jones Jr., an experienced veteran with a good upside, emerging as a potential rotational piece.