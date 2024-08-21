Knicks reportedly made an offer to former Utah Jazz center

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are still in pursuit of adding another center to a roster that lacks depth at the position behind Mitchell Robinson. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that New York extended an offer to former Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven.

“NYK made Omer an offer. It wasn’t something he would seriously consider,” Begley reported.

The Knicks tried to sign Omer Yurtseven

Begley added that NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks held a workout for Yurtseven in early July. The seven-footer who is originally from Turkey has played in three NBA seasons and has averaged 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds for his career.

The Knicks generally lack size in the second unit as Precious Achiuwa is expected to assume the role as the team’s backup big at just 6’8”, and Julius Randle could see time in that role as well despite also being 6’8”. Unless they feel as though Jericho Sims can give them impactful minutes as a backup, they will need to search the open market for an available big.

The Knicks need to develop a plan for the backup center role

Yurtseven is one of many guys the Knicks have had on their wishlist to add at the center position, as it’s been reported variously that they have expressed interest in Utah’s Walker Kessler and Houston’s Alperen Sengun, though nothing has materialized with any of them.

If they are unable to get Yurtseven, it is unclear if they will continue to pursue players in the market to make additions or if they will simply use the options they have internally. Nevertheless, the Knicks will have to figure out a plan for the backup center role as training camp begins in about a month. Only time will tell how they approach this.