Knicks reportedly interested in trading for quality Wizards big man

The New York Knicks may look to add depth at the center position before the trade deadline. With Mitchell Robinson still out from ankle surgery recovery, they’ve had to rely almost solely on Isaiah Hartenstein, who is now dealing with a sprained ankle.

The Knicks are reportedly interested in Daniel Gafford

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported that the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have expressed interest in Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford as a result of them being shorthanded at center.

“New York has also looked at center additions with no set timetable for Mitchell Robinson’s return,” said Moore. “Daniel Gafford is a name they’re interested in, league sources have said.”

The Knicks acquired Precious Achiuwa in the trade that also saw them being in O.G. Anunoby, though lackluster play from him has forced them to play Anunoby and Hartenstein big minutes, which makes going after a backup big man sensible.

Gafford could be a valuable addition for the Knicks

Gafford, 25, is 6’10” and provides strong rim protection and efficient scoring underneath the basket. In 36 games with the Wizards this season, he is averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 68.5% from the field (2nd in NBA), and defensively is averaging 2.1 blocks and nearly a steal per game.

Adding Gafford would certainly give the Knicks another serviceable big to help shave off some of Hartenstein’s heavy workload, though they would still need to get an additional shot creator to help fortify their bench unit, which has seen its production fall off dramatically since Immanuel Quickley’s departure in the Anunoby deal.

As the Knicks look to make more moves at the deadline, be on the lookout for a possible push at Gafford.

