Knicks reportedly having advanced trade talks with several teams on injured center

Immediately following the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Knicks have reportedly been taking and receiving calls about Mitchell Robinson, their seven-footer who is currently rehabbing an ankle injury and has now lost his starting spot to Towns.

The Lakers have checked in on Knicks’ center Mitchell Robinson

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jakoba Reynolds, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have checked in on Robinson’s availability.

“Surprisingly the Los Angeles Lakers have made a call to the Knicks about; Mitchell Robinson, and the talk was mainly focused around Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent,” Reynolds posted to X. “No deal has been made, and there hasn’t been contact recently with both teams, per sources.”

The Pelicans have also made a push for Robinson

Reynolds also noted in an article posted to his Medium that the New Orleans Pelicans are also among the teams making calls for Robinson. He added that those calls have centered around a deal that could see forward Trey Murphy head to New York in exchange for Robinson.

“There has been an increase with the communication between the Knicks and Pelicans just in the recent, twelve hours or so, per league sources,” Reynolds wrote. “It seems like the Pelicans are desperately trying to look to get this deal agreed upon.”

The Knicks need additional wing depth

With Donte DiVincenzo leaving the Knicks in the Towns deal, they are now weaker in the bench unit, specifically in the wing areas. Josh Hart now will re-enter the starting five, leaving them without a true backup forward/wing player. Murphy or Wood could help fulfill that, as it gives them another offensive presence in the second unit and completes their roster.

Though no deal is imminent, it seems as though the Knicks are looking to quickly find a deal for Robinson given both the uncertainty surrounding his injury and the urgency expressed by the organization to win now.

Robinson’s lack of availability likely is the root behind the trade rumors

Robinson is currently playing under a four-year, $60 million contract. While he could serve a purpose in a backup role, the Knicks likely want to see if they can get his contract off the books as they take on Towns’ mega deal. Injuries play a factor in looking to move him as well, as he has had several severe lower-body injuries over the past couple of seasons.

The big man played only 31 regular season games and six playoff games after suffering two stress fractures to the same ankle months apart. When available, he is one of the best interior forces in the league and a top offensive rebounder, but the lack of availability is what essentially forced the Knicks to make a blockbuster move for Towns.

As the preseason approaches, it will be interesting to see if Robinson gets dealt elsewhere before the start of the season or if he will remain on the roster at least for the foreseeable future.