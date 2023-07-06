Knicks reject hefty Paul George trade proposal

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Around the time of the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers discussed a potential trade involving Paul George. The specifics of these negotiations are now coming to light.

The Ongoing Debate Around Paul George’s Availability

Reports about the availability of 8-time All-Star Paul George for a potential trade started circulating earlier this year. These sparked debates among basketball enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

As the offseason commenced, several teams were under the impression that the Clippers were ready to let George go. However, given recent rumors of the Clippers’ intense interest in James Harden, it appears they might want to retain George and continue building their team around him and Kawhi Leonard.

The Knicks’ Proposed Offer and the Clippers’ Counter

HoopsHype reveals that before Obi Toppin was transferred to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks had contemplated offering him for George in a deal that would also involve Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round draft picks.

Once Toppin was traded, the Clippers countered by mentioning RJ Barrett as a possible trade piece. Despite this, the Knicks were reluctant to let go of Barrett, Grimes, and their three first-round draft picks.

The Knicks’ Hesitations and Paul George’s Future Contract

The Knicks have been cautious about fully committing to a Paul George trade due to concerns about his substantial contract. George is due to become a free agent after the next season and is expected to seek a maximum contract extension if he is traded. The Knicks have not indicated a readiness to extend such an offer to George, due largely to his age (33) and a lengthy history of injuries that have marred his career.

Potential Future Moves for the New York Knicks

The Knicks still have an abundance of draft picks and other assets at their disposal for a major trade. As a deal involving Paul George is practically off the table now, it is likely that the Knicks will look elsewhere to find another star to team up with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.