Knicks reinstate Dylan Windler after G League demotion

New York Knicks forward Dylan Windler was sent down to their Westchester G League affiliate and brought right back up not even within 24 hours, per reports.

Windler’s Status With The Knicks Seems Uncertain

The news of his demotion came prior to the Knicks’ impressive win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He was originally on a two-way contract and earned a professional two-year, $2.1 million contract with the Knicks back on Oct. 21.

Windler has played in two games so far and averages 1.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting from three-point range. He has not been able to make a splash in the Knicks’ deep rotation at shooting guard and small forward.

This is probably why the Knicks did not know what to do with him. He cracked the final rotation alongside DaQuan Jeffries and Miles McBride after viable candidates Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Roby, and Jacob Toppin were let go.

Windler Aiming to Crack Rotation Despite Recent Downgrade

Windler has not been a regular in a rotation since his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he saw 16.5 minutes nightly and was able to translate that to an impressive 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game.

He’ll have more work to do to try and work his way into Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup. The Knicks take on a young San Antonio Spurs team tonight at home, giving Windler a new shot at getting some playing time.