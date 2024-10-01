Knicks could add spark plug off bench by signing former No. 1 overall pick

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks now have more of a reason to go after a point guard that can amplify their second unit after pulling off their blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sept. 28.

Knicks could keep Markelle Fultz on their radar this fall

Markelle Fultz is a free agent after spending the last five seasons with the Orlando Magic. Fultz was able to revive his career after being labeled a draft bust for his underwhelming play in his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers by giving the Magic strong distribution and offense in the half-court and especially on the break.

Fultz could help the Knicks compensate for Donte DiVincenzo’s departure

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft was hampered throughout the 2023-24 campaign and put up 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game last season. However, when healthy a year prior, the Washington product put together a career year where he boasted 14 PPG, 5.7 APG, and 3.9 boards per contest on a show-worthy 51.4 percent clip from the field.

The Knicks traded All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Towns. DiVincenzo, who set the Knicks’ single-season three-pointers made record of 283 triples last time out was anticipated to fill the sixth-man slot on New York’s second unit and give them high-octane offense.

Now that he’s gone, the Knicks will deploy Cam Payne at the backup point guard position behind 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride at the backup shooting guard spot behind Mikal Bridges without any positional feuds.

Why Fultz could ideally give Cam Payne and Tyler Kolek a run for their money at backup PG

Thus, while Payne will bring his strong floor general command to the Knicks in 2024-25 along with his notable outside shooting and grit, Fultz could be a more viable volume producer that would help the Knicks play fast and decisive — two key traits of their offense that DiVincenzo headed last season.

At the least, the 26-year-old would be perhaps the best insurance stash in the entire league if relegated to one of the Knicks’ final two roster spots on their 12-man lineup, which the franchise’s recent cut of Chuma Okeke has only created more space for, as well as a more proven option to contribute at a high level than standout No. 34 overall pick Tyler Kolek.