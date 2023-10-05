Knicks’ Quentin Grimes trained with ‘one of the best shooters ever in this league’ 

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) dribblers past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is not resting on his laurels after an improved sophomore season earned him a spot in the starting lineup, and the third-year pro has been in the gym with one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

How Many Pages Can Knicks Guard Quentin Grimes Take From JJ Redick’s Book?

Grimes has reportedly worked out with 15-year veteran JJ Redick this summer and is ready to implement many of his teachings into his offensive repertoire.

Redick was an integral part of each of the six teams he suited up for over the course of his NBA tenure. He retired with a career 41.5 percent three-point shooting average — good for No. 19 all-time — and No. 18 on the all-time three-pointers made list with 1,950 triples.

Few players were better than Redick in the catch-and-shoot department. He thrived coming off of screens and shooting with a hand in his face, as well as over multiple defenders.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Redick was a marksman in the midrange as well. His textbook mechanics and footwork are to three-point shooting as post fundamentals are to Hakeem Olajuwon or Tim Duncan.

Grimes’ Strengths and Weaknesses as a Shooter

Grimes shot 38.6 percent from downtown on 5.7 attempts per game last season. When he was left wide open, which made up half of his three-point makes, Grimes connected on 44.4 percent of his triples.

However, when he had a defender playing him tight within two to four feet, his connection rate dipped to 30.6 percent. Grimes’ efficiency in these categories is telling, considering 86 percent of his three-point attempts were off the catch.

Working with Redick is the best way for Grimes to ascend to deadeye status in the three-point department, which will come with more attention from opposing defenders.

Being able to knock down contested triples will open the floor and allow for the Knicks’ slashers to break down defenses and cause switches. Grimes told the media that pin-downs will be called for him with more regularity, so time will tell if his work with Redick pays off.