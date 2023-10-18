Knicks’ Quentin Grimes shines in preseason vs. Celtics

Nov 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes put on a shooting clinic Tuesday versus the Boston Celtics, knocking down seven three-pointers on 12 attempts from downtown en route to a 22-point performance.

Quentin Grimes needed a bounce-back performance

Grimes needed to have a game like this, as he had struggled to get into an offensive rhythm in the team’s first two preseason games.

Seeing him grow confidence as a shooter is also huge for the Knicks, as he is expected to be an important piece in terms of the team’s perimeter scoring this season.

Grimes is the favorite to start for the Knicks

The odds were already in his favor to remain as the starting shooting guard despite the addition of Donte DiVincenzo, but this performance should solidify him as the starter going forward.

During the offseason, Grimes worked out with former NBA player JJ Redick, and called him “one of the best shooters ever.” The third-year guard out of Houston will look to emulate Redick’s game and have a breakout season in 2023-24.

One preseason game remaining

Grimes will have one final opportunity to work on his mechanics before the regular season tips off, as New York will play its final preseason game tonight against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Given that this game will be the back end of a back-to-back, Grimes might play considerably fewer minutes than he did against Boston, which could be indicative that the Knicks’ coaching staff is satisfied with what they got out of him this preseason.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_