Knicks: Quentin Grimes drops teaser for Jericho Sims’ Slam Dunk contest repertoire

Dec 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and guard Quentin Grimes (6) and center Jericho Sims (45) check into the game against the Golden State Warriors after a time out during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks reserve center Jericho Sims is a man of little words.

So his teammate, Quentin Grimes, did the talking and dropped a teaser on what to expect from Sims in this year’s Slam Dunk contest.

“I’ve seen a couple of the dunks he’s gonna do already, so I feel you’re gonna be surprised on what he’s going to do [Saturday] night,” Grimes said of Sims during his Rising Stars media availability.

Sims replaced Portland rookie Shaedon Sharpe in the event, citing the need to focus on the Trail Blazers’ stretch run. But Sims had already gained traction before that when Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant clamored for his inclusion in one of the most awaited NBA All-Star Weekend sideshows.

Morant’s endorsement has carried him to Salt Lake City this weekend. Now, it’s Sims’ turn to return the favor.

No center has won the event since Dwight Howard in 2008. The 6-foot-10 Sims, boasting a 44.5-inch vertical leap, is the betting favorite to become the next big man to be crowned Slam Dunk champion after Howard.

“What we’re going to see from him tomorrow will be pretty special,” Grimes said. “He’s got like two dunks that will probably get you out of your seats for sure.”

Even his competition for the crown, Mac McLung, is excited to see Sims do his stuff. Detroit Pistons’ top rookie Jaden Ivey and most betting sites pick Sims to win the event.

Sims is also bidding to add to the Knicks’ rich history in the Slam Dunk contest.

His teammate, Obi Toppin, won the event last year, joining Nate Robinson (2006, 2009, 2010) and Kenny Walker (1989) as the Knicks player to be crowned Slam Dunk champion.

