Mac McLung excited to see Jericho Sims’ neck over the rim, Jaden Ivey picks Knicks center to win

Mar 13, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims (45) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot of hype surrounding New York Knicks backup center Jericho Sims’ participation in this year’s NBA Slam Dunk contest. After all, he’s the betting favorite to win the event.

Detroit Pistons’ top rookie Jaden Ivey agrees. Sims is his choice to succeed Obi Toppin as the Slam Dunk champion. If this holds true, Sims will become the fourth Knicks player to win the event after Toppin, Nate Robinson (2006, 2009, 2010) and Kenny Walker (1989)

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey picks Jericho Sims to win the Slam Dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/HuhZ1c3eVO — alder almo (@alderalmo) February 17, 2023

One of Sims’ competition for the crown is the 6-foot-2 Mac McLung who became a viral sensation during his high school years for his insane dunks.

McLung, who recently inked a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after an impressive sting with the Delaware Blue Coats, is excited to compete with Sims.

“I really got a lot of respect [for the rest of the field],” MacLung said during the Rising Stars media availability. “These guys are dunkers — just like watching their in-game dunks and how they’re playing this year. I’m excited to see guys like Jericho Sims get his neck over the rim. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m a fan of them as well.”

The 6-foot-11 Sims boasts a 44.5-inch vertical leap.

For context, the average vertical jump in the NBA is 28 inches. The highest recorded max vertical jump in NBA history is 48 inches which belong to 6-foot-6 Michael Jordan, who won the event twice, and 6-foot-4 Darrel Griffith, who was named the greatest dunker in Utah Jazz history.

Sims has made 60 dunks for the Knicks this season.

Aside from MacLung, the Knicks’ 24-year-old third-string center will have to contend with Houston Rockets’ KJ Martin, son of one of the ferocious dunkers in the NBA, Kenyon Martin, Sr., and New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III.

However, not everyone is a fan of Sims to win the event. Spud Webb, who won the 1986 Slam Dunk contest as a 5-foot-7 guard who boasts a spectacular 46-inch vertical leap, picks Martin over Sims.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo