Knicks’ Quentin Grimes breaks out of slump in blowout win versus Nets

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) dribblers past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Everything was good for the New York Knicks Wednesday night and was especially a relief for shooting guard Quentin Grimes.

Grimes broke out of his recent slump by putting up 22 points and shooting 6-8 from outside the arc as the Knicks tormented the Nets 142–118 for their seventh consecutive victory.

The victory also moved them to just 1.5 games behind the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed with still 18 games remaining.

Knicks’ Quentin Grimes was money all night:

Grimes was feeling his shot right from the get-go Wednesday, as he shot a perfect 3/3 from three-point range with nine points in the first quarter and would close out the first half with 14 points on 5-6 shooting from the field and 4-5 from downtown.

We will have this Julius Randle pass on repeat



(via @TheKnicksWall) pic.twitter.com/w8CJaq7YmG — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) March 2, 2023

Nobody needed a game like this more than Grimes did, as he had been previously struggling since the Knicks acquired Josh Hart at the trade deadline a few weeks ago.

Entering Wednesday, Grimes was averaging just five points and shot an ugly 34.4% from the field in his previous six games. He had scored in single digits every single game in that stretch despite averaging 22 minutes.

Wednesday’s game was a very encouraging that Grimes has found his touch from outside the arc, which will only make the Knicks an even deeper team as the season concludes.

“QG’s somebody we’re going to need down the stretch,” Julius Randle said postgame.

Grimes accounted for six of the Knicks’ 20 made threes Wednesday night, which is a new season-high for a single game this season. New York’s 57.1% rate from three-point range Wednesday is also a new season-high.

Grimes was also one of five Knicks players to knock down multiple three-pointers Wednesday night. Everything was falling for them, and the vibes surrounding the team right now are immaculate.

Just left the Knicks locker room. I can confidently say that the vibes are immaculate. Everyone in there screaming jokes across the room. It was just a wave of cheeriness. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 2, 2023

The Knicks will look to extend the win streak to eight games when they head out on the road for a duel against the Miami Heat Friday night.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_