Knicks projected to pick up contract option on rising shooting guard

The New York Knicks are expected to pick up young shooting guard Quentin Grimes’ fourth-year option before the Oct. 31 rookie scale deadline, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

The 23-year-old Houston product will be extension eligible next offseason, and similar to Immanuel Quickley’s situation this offseason, could become a restricted free agent for 2025-26 if one is not reached.

It is way too soon to predict whether or not Grimes will be able to reach a long-term extension with the team that drafted him back in 2021. However, if he continues to grow and improve as a role player, he could be a part of their plans for the long haul.

Last season, Grimes averaged 11 points and shot 39% from three-point range and became a catalyst in their defensive identity.

Grimes is off to a shaky start this season

It has been an auspicious start to 2023 for him, as he has averaged just seven points and shot only 36% from the floor through his first three games this season, but there is still time for him to make adjustments and raise the efficiency.

Grimes worked out with former NBA player and now television analyst JJ Redick in the offseason, and the hope is that the results of those workouts will begin to show in games.

Grimes will get his next opportunity to showcase his full potential when he and the Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 31.

