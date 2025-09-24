Knicks’ new sharp-shooting point guard expected to have ‘key role’

The New York Knicks spent this offseason retooling their roster with scoring depth, adding Jordan Clarkson and recently re-signing Landry Shamet to boost their offensive punch. But while those moves made headlines, the most intriguing addition might be a familiar name with a proven track record: veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Signed on a non-guaranteed veteran minimum contract, Brogdon enters training camp with something to prove — and, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, he is already expected to have a “key bench role” this season.

A proven floor general

Brogdon, 32, has long been regarded as one of the league’s most reliable guards when healthy. The former Rookie of the Year and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year has averaged double-digit points in every season of his career, bringing a balance of scoring, passing, and leadership. Last season, he posted 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in 23.5 minutes, though injuries limited him to just 24 appearances.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

For the Knicks, his ability to run an offense and steady the second unit is exactly what head coach Mike Brown is looking for. While Clarkson and Shamet thrive as scorers, Brogdon is at his best orchestrating the floor, finding shooters in rhythm, and keeping the tempo under control.

Injury concerns but undeniable value

The biggest question with Brogdon has always been durability. Nagging injuries have followed him for much of his career, costing him chunks of several seasons. But when he’s available, his efficiency and decision-making are elite. In his Sixth Man of the Year campaign, he averaged 14.9 points while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from three — numbers that illustrate just how dangerous he can be in the right role.

The Knicks don’t need Brogdon to play 30 minutes a night or carry the offense. They need him to provide composure, knock down open looks, and stabilize a bench unit that has sometimes struggled with consistency. In that sense, his non-guaranteed deal feels like a potential bargain.

Fitting alongside new additions

Clarkson, signed to provide microwave scoring off the bench, will command plenty of touches. Shamet adds perimeter shooting, spacing the floor for both starters and reserves. But Brogdon offers something neither can — the ability to direct traffic and keep the offense organized.

That distinction could make him the glue that ties the second unit together. For young guards like Tyler Kolek, who now faces a steep climb for minutes, having Brogdon in the rotation may also serve as an invaluable learning opportunity.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Why Brogdon could be the steal of the offseason

It’s rare that a player with Brogdon’s résumé ends up on a minimum contract, but that’s the reality after years of injury setbacks. For the Knicks, the risk is minimal, but the potential reward is massive. If Brogdon stays healthy, he gives them a battle-tested point guard who can step in seamlessly during critical stretches — a luxury that could separate contenders from pretenders when the playoffs arrive.

In a summer where the Knicks loaded up on scorers, Malcolm Brogdon may quietly emerge as the most impactful signing of all.