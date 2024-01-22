Knicks’ new sharp-shooter credits Steph Curry’s mentorship for improved scoring

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo has enjoyed a great first season in the Big Apple, providing the team with elite three-point shooting they were sorely missing last season. DiVincenzo has played in every game for the Knicks this season, and is averaging career-highs in points (11.3), field goal percentage (45.9%), and three-point percentage (42.1%).

The Villanova product played with the Golden State Warriors last season, and he credited his former teammate Steph Curry for his shooting leap.

DiVincenzo credits Curry for his scoring leap

“Just watching how Steph goes about [his preparation]. Steph, Jordan [Poole] and Klay [Thompson] were huge for me in just seeing how they prepared every day,” said DiVincenzo via SNY. “I watched Steph go 1-for-12 and come in the next day and shoot 1,000 shots. And I’ve seen him go 12-for-12 and come in [the next day] and shoot 1,000 shots. So it just taught me the preparation [needed] to be able to have the confidence in-game.”

DiVincenzo has taken his game to a whole new level with the Knicks

Curry is arguably the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, so that is a great option for DiVincenzo to learn from. He has always been a solid three-point shooter throughout his career, but he has taken it to a whole new level in just first his season with the Knicks.

His scoring jump is what led to him taking over the starting shooting guard spot ahead of Quentin Grimes earlier in the season, and the Knicks offense has a different flow to it with the added spacing.

If this hot start is any indication of what’s ahead, then the Knicks look like they could have themselves an A+ free agent signing in DiVincenzo.

