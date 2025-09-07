Knicks’ new microwave scorer held secret discussions with Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks didn’t just upgrade talent this offseason — they added personality, scoring punch, and undeniable swagger with Jordan Clarkson.

The 33-year-old guard arrives on a veteran minimum deal, but his decision to join New York was months in the making.

Clarkson’s secret talks with Jalen Brunson

Clarkson admitted on The Roommates Show in Central Park that his Knicks journey started long before official talks began.

“Where you wanna go?” Paul asked. “I said, ‘I wanna come to New York,’” Clarkson recalled Saturday night with a smile.

The conversation was quick, and Clarkson made it clear his heart was set on playing under the bright lights of MSG.

“It all happened in two minutes,” Clarkson said. “Then I was a Knick.” His voice carried a sense of inevitability.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Why Madison Square Garden sealed the deal

For Clarkson, it wasn’t just about basketball fit — it was about the raw energy only Knicks fans can provide.

“The arena [MSG], honestly,” Clarkson said, via a transcription from the New York Post. “Feeling the energy from the fans. Knowing they’re going to let you have it if you’re playing like s–t. But when you’re playing great, it’s all love. At the end of the day, I just want to feel the energy.”

That honesty is exactly why Clarkson feels like such a natural fit in New York, a city where authenticity thrives.

The Garden has broken players who couldn’t handle pressure, but for Clarkson, it’s fuel that pushes him to perform.

What Clarkson brings to the Knicks

Clarkson only played 37 games last season with the Utah Jazz, but his production reminded everyone why he’s valued as a spark plug.

He averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting .408 from the field and .362 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks desperately needed a “microwave scorer” last year, someone who could generate instant offense when the starters rested.

Now, with Clarkson leading the second unit, New York finally has a reliable guard who can keep the scoreboard moving.

Think of him as the fire-starter behind Brunson — ready to snuff out cold stretches with his quick-trigger scoring bursts.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Building chemistry with Brunson and Hart

What excites Clarkson most is sharing the floor with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, players who embody the Knicks’ toughness.

“Get to play with y’all [Brunson and Hart],” Clarkson added, smiling at Brunson as he spoke about his expectations in New York.

Brunson later admitted the talks weren’t new: “I’m not going to say when, but me and Jordan talked about this a while ago.”

That quiet connection explains why Clarkson slipped so seamlessly into New York’s plans — he already felt part of the brotherhood.

With Guerschon Yabusele also joining to bolster the frontcourt, the Knicks have added balance, depth, and veteran leadership this summer.

Clarkson may not start, but his presence changes everything for a second unit that lacked identity and scoring punch last season.

The Knicks needed an emotional jolt off the bench, and Clarkson — drawn by the Garden’s energy — seems eager to provide it.





