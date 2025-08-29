Knicks’ new HC has major task leading roster over final hurdles

Mike Brown will face major pressure as head coach of the New York Knicks to further their continual progression into a trip to the Finals.

Mike Brown can tap into the Knicks’ roster potential

As talented as the Knicks’ ensemble is, their starting unit as well as their bench have untapped potential that can be brought out by Brown.

Major questions surround New York for the upcoming campaign. Primarily, the fifth and final starting spot could go to either Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The bench seems primed for an offensive overhaul thanks to the invaluable additions of Jordan Clarkson as well as Guerschon Yabusele. Nevertheless, there are final steps that Brown can take to better the work of his predecessor, Tom Thibodeau, with a revamped roster.

Will Brown’s coaching style prove that change was needed

Brown can start by ensuring that the Knicks don’t have three players fall in the top-10 in minutes per game next season.

Further, deploying select starters with the second unit more, a la OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges, would allow for both to enjoy more offensive opportunities, while giving the league’s lowest-scoring second unit attack, which scored 21.7 points per game in 2024-25, an even greater chance to turn the tide entirely.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With those improvements, New York may find themselves in the best position to reach the Finals for the first time in the Jalen Brunson era. Coach Brown, who is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, will look to bounce back from a 13-18 record from the previous campaign, which got him ousted from the Sacramento Kings. The four-time NBA champion’s winning pedigree figures to be the final element that takes the Knicks to championship glory once more.