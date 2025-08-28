Knicks swap pesky defensive guards with Kings in mock trade

The New York Knicks likely have their roster set for the 2025-26 season, but as last summer showed, a late offseason move that shakes up the roster is not out of the realm of possibilities.

Mock trade has Knicks move Miles McBride to Kings

One of the players who has been floated in trade talks is Miles McBride, as he is arguably their most valuable bench asset. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a mock trade where the Knicks send McBride and a protected first-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for guard Keon Ellis.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“So, McBride it is, but only if the Knicks feel like they’re getting an upgrade. Ellis probably fits the bill. He doesn’t provide the same playmaking, but he’s more consistent from three and bigger and more versatile on defense. It’d be easier to get him on the floor with Jalen Brunson, and it’s hard to think of a more helpful skill than supporting the club’s best player,” Buckley wrote.

Ellis exhibits a lot of the same skills as McBride. He is an exceptional perimeter defender and a much-improved three-point shooter, as he knocked down 43% of his three-point shots on a career-high 4.0 threes attempted per game last season.

Ellis could be a good fit on the Knicks

Ellis also has familiarity with head coach Mike Brown, as all three seasons of his career have been under him. At times, Brown seemed to have trouble fitting Ellis into the rotation, but he would have a clearer role on the Knicks’ bench.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

However, losing a player like McBride would be a big blow to the continuity the team has built. McBride has been a crucial part of their success and has shown to be impactful with the starters, in particular, so that would be a massive loss for them.

If the Knicks are looking to move McBride to improve the roster, they should consider packaging him in a much bigger deal for a clear upgrade. McBride is one of the team’s most valuable players, so they can’t dump him for players who aren’t clear upgrades.