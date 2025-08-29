Knicks should pursue sharpshooting PG in free agency

The New York Knicks could round out their bench with an experienced point guard in the offseason.

Knicks should consider Patty Mills in FA

Unrestricted free agent Patty Mills is the caliber of player that would give the Knicks assurance at the end of their bench, even at his advanced age.

Mills, 37, has had modest scoring outputs dating back to the 2022-23 NBA season. Nevertheless, though he has not averaged above 6.2 points per game in that span, the St. Mary’s product may have just enough left in the tank to be an option for Knicks head coach Mike Brown in dire situations.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mills makes sense for the Knicks on several levels

Mills plays an uptempo brand of basketball. The Australian’s ability to keep defenders chasing him around screens in the half-court would help New York amp up their offense further. He shoots 38.5 percent from three-point range for his career.

The score-first point guard is also a quality floor general who could set the offense in motion, which is needed for Knicks head coach Mike Brown’s reserve ranks. Tyler Kolek is the only backup point guard currently on the Knicks with a like skill set behind starter Jalen Brunson.

Thus, Mills would be a worthy stash for New York on a cost-effective, short-term deal with their final roster spot still vacant.