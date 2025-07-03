Knicks’ new big man is secretly a dangerous 3-PT shooter

The Knicks didn’t have to swing for a superstar to dramatically improve their roster this week.

Instead, they pulled off one of the smartest under-the-radar additions by locking in Guerschon Yabusele on a two-year, $12 million deal.

For a team already bursting with high-end talent, this might be the exact type of move that pushes them deeper into contention.

And it’s not just about the numbers—there’s a bigger vision behind adding Yabusele to Mike Brown’s evolving game plan.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele’s shooting unlocks so much more

What immediately jumps off the page is Guerschon Yabusele’s incredible shooting touch for a big man.

Last season, he hit 38% of his threes on nearly four attempts per game, stretching defenses in ways many centers can’t.

For perspective, that’s better than plenty of wings and guards around the league who do nothing but hoist triples all night.

When you mix that skill with his 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame, the Knicks get a rare combination of muscle and finesse.

Keeping the offense fluid without Karl-Anthony Towns

Perhaps the most intriguing part of adding Yabusele is how seamlessly he can fill in when Karl-Anthony Towns needs rest.

Towns thrives on spacing the floor, pulling defenders out of the paint, and opening lanes for Jalen Brunson to slice through.

With Yabusele stepping in, the Knicks won’t have to completely shift their offensive DNA every time KAT hits the bench.

It’s almost like swapping out a luxury sedan for a slightly different model—same speed, same style, just a fresh coat of paint.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

More than just a shooter — he brings balance

Yabusele didn’t just chuck threes last year; he was a balanced contributor all over the floor.

He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 27.1 minutes, shooting over 50% from the field with a .593 effective field goal rate.

He also started 43 games, proving he’s not afraid of the spotlight and can step right in if injuries pile up.

For a Knicks team that learned last season how quickly depth gets tested, that kind of experience is worth its weight in gold.

The Knicks now have sneaky matchup advantages

If you look closely, this signing could give New York an unexpected edge in playoff series.

Imagine defenders forced to chase Yabusele out beyond the arc, only to watch Brunson dart right past them for an easy bucket.

It’s the little ripple effects like this that turn close games in May and June into statement wins.

And on a contract paying just $6 million annually, Yabusele is practically a steal in today’s NBA economy.