Knicks nearly signed assist maestro point guard to 2-year deal

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have been proactive this season, adding championship-caliber pieces to strengthen their roster. By securing two elite defensive wings, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, they have significantly enhanced the team’s depth and starting lineup capabilities set to be showcased in October.

Knicks Add Point Guard Depth

In their pursuit of depth at the point guard position, the Knicks’ front office signed Cameron Payne to a one-year, $3 million deal to assist Jalen Brunson, who is coming off one of the best point guard seasons in Knicks history. This off-season, Brunson inked a new four-year, $156 million extension with the team.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guards Cameron Payne (22) and Tyrese Maxey (0) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Payne’s Role and Experience

Payne brings a wealth of experience, including 405 NBA games and 58 playoff appearances, positioning him as a valuable backup for Brunson.

Last season, while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, Payne participated in 78 games, averaging 16.7 minutes, 7.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. He maintained a shooting accuracy of .432 from the field and .390 from the perimeter. Despite his unconventional shooting form, Payne is known for his efficiency as a scorer and his ability to effectively distribute the ball.

Alternate Backup Options Considered

The Knicks also showed interest in Tyus Jones as a potential backup guard during the off-season. As reported by Ian Begley of SNY, they offered him approximately two years and $10 million.

Jones, with 601 NBA appearances and 66 games last season for the Washington Wizards, averaged 12 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot .489 from the field and .414 from three-point range, demonstrating solid performance metrics. Over the past three seasons, Jones has been a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award twice, ranking in the top 11 twice.

Decision and Outcome

Ultimately, the Knicks opted for Payne, securing him for roughly $2 million less than what they offered Jones and achieving similar scoring output in a minimal role. Jones, on the other hand, chose to sign with the Phoenix Suns, where he will likely start and further develop his distribution skills, aiming for a long-term contract.

Developing New Talent

In addition to seasoned players, the Knicks invested in future talent by drafting Tyler Kolek from Marquette in the second round. While Kolek has considerable progress to make before making a significant impact in the NBA, his exceptional passing and vision are attributes that he will bring to the professional level. His next steps include enhancing his defense and shooting abilities as he transitions into the NBA.