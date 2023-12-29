Knicks: NBA insider predicts ‘big trade’ in 2024

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been in a seemingly never-ending cycle of trade rumors since last offseason, but one NBA insider is expecting a massive deal to finally materialize for the franchise in 2024.

Knicks expected to make “big trade” in 2024

Stefan Bondy of The New York Post suggests that 2024 will be when the Knicks use their surplus of assets to pull off a move that launches them into title contention.

“This is the year — 2024 — when Leon Rose finally uses all those draft picks and young players for a big move,” said Bondy.

The Knicks have the assets to make a splash trade

Along with younger pieces on the roster that could headline a blockbuster, the Knicks also possess 12 first-round picks over the next seven years, and a second-round pick in 2024 that is owned by the 2-29 Detroit Pistons, so they will essentially have a late first-round pick on top of their other assets.

They have the pieces to pull off virtually any trade they please to make, but Knicks president Leon Rose has been patient in the market and wants to wait until the right star becomes available.

They are currently 1-6 against the Bucks and Celtics this season, indicating that the talent gap between the East’s best teams and the Knicks is substantial.

The Knicks need to acquire the right superstar

For the Knicks to be better than those teams, they would have to pull off a trade that shakes up their current roster but adds a game-changing superstar, such as Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant.

Other players that the Knicks have been linked to are the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, as well as Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns. However, those types of players likely still don’t make the Knicks a top team in the East, which is why they will need to set the bar higher and aim for the superstars.

At this point, it’s a matter of when they will make a move as opposed to if they make a move. The Knicks don’t need a lot of the draft picks they possess, and also have to free up cap space in order to take on a superstar with a big contract while still attempting to pay their impending free agents, such as sixth man Immanuel Quickley.

When that big trade will happen is unclear, but as the season progresses, look out for the Knicks to become more aggressive in the trade market.

