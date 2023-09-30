Knicks’ defensive big man would demand ‘multiple first-round picks’

Apr 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In a time when blockbuster deals are the talk of the town, the New York Knicks stand apart with their measured approach. The front office is resolute in not pushing for any hasty trades, ensuring they avoid deals that might backfire.

Their confidence lies in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as the pivotal duo, but they have high hopes for RJ Barrett to have an improved season. The value from recent acquisitions, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart is also eagerly anticipated.

Mitchell Robinson: Knicks’ Defensive Pillar and Potential Trade Bait?

Amidst all the trade discussions, Mitchell Robinson might emerge as an enticing asset for the Knicks. Although clamoring for more offensive roles, Robinson is an undeniable lynchpin in the Knicks’ defensive game. The 25-year-old defensive sensation recently committed to the Knicks by penning a four-year, $60 million deal, set to conclude post the 2025–26 season.

Should the Knicks contemplate a trade for a marquee player, Robinson might be in demand by the opposing team. His stats from the last season, including an average of 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of .671, testify to his prowess. While his free-throw performance is not his strong suit, Robinson excels in the paint area and is adept at grabbing rebounds.

His capabilities were evident when the Knicks faced a physical Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, a team known for their rebounding strength. Robinson’s health will play a pivotal role in ensuring he cements his reputation as a top-tier defensive player, invaluable to the Knicks.

According to Vince Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports, procuring Robinson would mean parting with “multiple first-round picks.” While the Knicks could use this leverage to bait another superstar, President Leon Rose would think twice before letting go of one of their defensive linchpins.

Trading away Robinson would only make sense if the Knicks were to secure a superstar like Joel Embiid. Without such a return, losing Robinson would be more detrimental than beneficial to the team’s aspirations.