Knicks’ Miles McBride shows flash of potential in win over 76ers

New York Knicks backup guard Miles McBride had his best performance of the season thus far Sunday as the Knicks came back from down 21 points to beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home 108-97.

McBride had 14 points (tied for season-high), three rebounds, two assists, shot 3-6 from outside the arc and was a team-high +34 in the Sunday night victory.

Evidently, he earned the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau, as he was a part of the Knicks’ closing lineup Sunday. He easily played his best all-around game of the season and catapulted the Knicks to a huge win.

Knicks’ Miles McBride is starting to knock down his three-pointers

Sunday’s performance was the latest in a stretch of games that has seen McBride’s jumpers start to fall. Over his last three games, McBride is averaging 10 points per game and is shooting 52.3% from the field and 63.6% from three-point range.

The efficiency leap is a massive difference after McBride averaged just over three points per game and shot just 32.4% from the field and 25.3% from outside the arc in his first 40 games this season.

DEUCE AND FOURNIER 4TH QUARTER TAKEOVER!!! pic.twitter.com/qdtncVbL8H — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) February 6, 2023

McBride has always been an impactful defender this season, so he has remained in the rotation despite his offensively struggles.

However, this recent stretch of hot, confident shooting from McBride is a fantastic sign that he may have finally figured out his shot after that brutally prolonged slump, which would be enormous for a Knicks team that has struggled with bench scoring all season long.

“It feels great [to be making shots],” McBride said after Sunday’s win over the 76ers. “Obviously some guys have been out, been down and somebody’s needed to step up, so I felt like this would be a great opportunity for me to come in and show what I had.”

McBride’s recent performances could potentially earn him more playing time as he continues to build trust with Thibodeau. He will look to continue his prolific shooting and all-around impactful play when he and the Knicks take on the Orlando Magic on the road Tuesday.

