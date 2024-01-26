Knicks may have to cross veteran sharpshooter off of their trade wishlist as deadline looms

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A reunion between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons shooting guard Alec Burks may not be realized. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that the Pistons are not as eager to trade Burks as previously thought, saying:

“As for Burks, the Pistons believe they have a chance to retain the bucket-getting veteran this summer,” Edwards III informed readers. “But I get the sense that two really good second-round picks, at minimum, would cause Detroit to consider a move before the deadline.”

Knicks: The Pistons See Alec Burks as a Foundational Piece of Their Rebuild

The Pistons (5-39) are the NBA’s worst team. Burks’ veteran presence and excellent 39.1 percent three-point clip make him a valuable building block on a Pistons team with six of their seven veterans above the age of 24 on expiring deals.

However, with a roster in full rebuild mode, the Pistons’ reported hesitancy to move Burks, especially with the draft capital the Knicks have in their back pocket, comes as a bit of a surprise.

Multiple 2nd Round Picks Give the Knicks a Strong Arm in Trade Negotiations

The Knicks have seven second-round picks in the next two drafts. Knicks president Leon Rose has the flexibility to offer up multiple for Burks, while still enjoying six first-round picks in the same span.

At 32 years old, Burks still possesses the ability to get going as a streaky scorer. Burks has four games with 25 or more points this season. The Knicks know all too well how much of a spark he can be off the bench. If the front office is able to pull off a trade, Burks would be a high-quality replacement for Immanuel Quickley’s absent scoring off the bench.