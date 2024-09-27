Knicks may have stumbled on an exciting new strategy at center

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are facing a difficult challenge as they navigate the loss of starting center Mitchell Robinson for the first few months of the regular season. After playing just 31 games last year and six in the playoffs, Robinson underwent surgery to address a stress fracture in his foot—a potentially long-lasting injury that could affect his availability moving forward. The Knicks must now prepare for the long-term possibility of Robinson’s recurring injuries.

Potential Trade Targets or Internal Solutions

The Knicks could explore external options, such as trading for a player like Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets. However, they might also look internally for a solution in the short term. This approach seems more likely, and some NBA analysts believe the team has enough depth and versatility to get creative with their current roster.

Kendrick Perkins offered his thoughts on ESPN’s “The Jump,” suggesting a new role for one of the Knicks’ star players:

“Julius Randle, if he embraces this role like I think he is—being a guy that’s going to mix it up picking-and-popping, picking-and-rolling, a versatile defender that can switch 1 through 5 on the defensive end—I love this for Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks,” Perkins said.

Julius Randle’s Versatility at Center

Randle, who is coming off a year of rehabilitation after dislocating his shoulder and undergoing surgery, could be a key part of the Knicks’ solution. With a player option for the 2025–26 season at $30.9 million, Randle is likely positioning himself for an extension. Last season, despite playing just 46 games, he averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists while shooting .472 from the field.

Interestingly, Randle has experience playing center. During the 2017–18 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he played all 82 games, making 49 starts at the position. Given his versatility and dominance on the boards, the Knicks could opt for a smaller lineup, utilizing their wing players—such as Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby—to cover defensively and maintain their length.

A New Lineup Configuration

“I love the idea of Julius Randle playing the five alongside OG Anunoby being like a somewhat stretch four, and then you have Jalen Brunson and probably Mikal Bridges. Who knows who is going to play that fifth spot?” Perkins added.

This potential lineup configuration allows the Knicks to experiment with different player combinations, particularly as they work around Robinson’s absence. The flexibility of players like Randle, Anunoby, and Bridges offers head coach Tom Thibodeau options to adjust his game plans as needed.

Aggressive Pursuit of a Center

While this creative lineup could work in the short term, the Knicks are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of a more permanent solution at center. Acquiring a veteran player on an expiring contract seems to be the most affordable and realistic option. The team may not feel immediate pressure to make a move, but as the season progresses, they will likely look to solidify their frontcourt depth, potentially via trade.

A Solution on the Horizon

The Knicks are well-positioned to address their roster needs as the season unfolds. By relying on their existing versatility and depth, they can buy time until Robinson is healthy or until they find the right trade partner to bring in additional help. Whether it’s through internal adjustments or a midseason acquisition, the Knicks are preparing to stay competitive without Robinson for the foreseeable future.