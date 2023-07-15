Knicks may have found a gem in two-way guard

Identifying a capable rotational player as an undrafted free agent is always a significant win. Several weeks ago, the New York Knicks recognized such an opportunity and signed undrafted free agent Jaylen Martin to a contract. Following several promising performances with the Knicks’ Summer League team, Martin’s potential is catching eyes.

Jaylen Martin: A Surprise Standout

In a recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, Martin delivered a standout performance. He racked up 15 points, complemented by four rebounds and six assists. His impressive shooting from the floor and insightful court vision showcased his potential. Martin’s credentials include an impressive tenure in the Overtime Elite league, where he averaged 14 points per game, 1.4 assists, and 5.9 rebounds while shooting at a rate of 37.6% from the field.

The Advantage of Youth

At just 19 years old, Martin’s youth provides an advantage. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 216 pounds, he has plenty of room to grow and develop his game. Given more time, an anonymous Knicks evaluator suggests, Martin could mature into a valuable asset off the bench.

“We’re excited about Jaylen Martin’s potential,” an anonymous Knicks source told Spotrac’s Keith Smith. “He’s got a lot of work to do, and he’ll spend a good amount of time in the G League. But all of the potential is there for him to eventually become a rotation player. He’s one of the youngest guys from this draft class, so there’s a long runway.”

The Road Ahead for Martin

While Martin has a challenging journey ahead before he can secure a spot on the roster, his prospects look promising. He might stand a chance at earning a two-way contract, possibly supplementing injury-ridden slots. While it’s unlikely we’ll see him in the main roster soon, his youth works in his favor. As opposed to other players on the Summer League roster who are vying for immediate opportunities, Martin’s time is on his side.