Knicks make several roster changes and get Evan Fournier back from injury

The New York Knicks have put a slew of pieces in motion and welcomed one reserve player back from injury in preparation for their next In-Season tournament game against the Miami Heat on Friday.

The Knicks called up Dylan Windler back to the 12-man rotation and in turn sent Jericho Sims, DaQuan Jeffries, and Miles McBride to Westchester for G League stints according to CBS Sports.

Knicks: Several Reserves Designated For Development

Windler has not found much time on the court through 14 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. He was demoted to Westchester and promptly called back up two weeks ago and after another back-and-forth, will return to the Knicks’ bench behind RJ Barrett and Josh Hart at forward.

Jericho Sims comes as a surprising move, as the 25-year-old center was the favored replacement for starter Mitchell Robinson when the latter missed time and has provided athleticism and rim presence on both ends.

Sims has lost favor to Robinson, who leads the NBA in offensive rebounds, and fellow backup center Isaiah Hartenstein. In the case of Hartenstein, he’s helped a Knicks second unit featuring RJ Barrett outscore opponents on the floor by 11.5 points per 100 possessions. Sims will have time to keep his legs active in Westchester before likely being called back up somewhere down the line.

Jeffries and McBride, like Windler, have also been glued to the sidelines in a crowded guard rotation. McBride made an impact as a defender last season but has been a victim of Donte DiVincenzo and Immanuel Quickley’s great play off the bench. On a similar token, Jeffries has only played three minutes per game and could also use activity in the G League to stay ready for a hopeful return to the active roster.

Evan Fournier Returns to Knicks Practice

Evan Fournier has recovered from right ankle inflammation sustained against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 17. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday also according to CBS Sports. Fournier has vouched for re-entry into the rotation without success and will now have another opportunity to prove himself.

Fournier’s appearance against the Wizards was his only taste of action in the young season, where he scored two points on 16.7 percent shooting from the floor in 16 minutes. Fournier will remain a valued flex option for when one of the Knicks’ guards or small forwards is forced to miss time.