Knicks’ lowkey center is preparing to battle for minutes

The New York Knicks made a quiet but strategic move by signing veteran forward-center Guerschon Yabusele for added bench scoring and physicality.

While Yabusele brings polish and maturity, another big man on the roster might be ready to step into the spotlight himself.

Ariel Hukporti isn’t a household name yet, but the 23-year-old German center could carve out a sneaky-important role this season.

He’s coming off a turbulent 2024, but there’s renewed buzz around his development and defensive growth entering training camp.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Yabusele offers scoring and versatility off the bench

Guerschon Yabusele had a productive season with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds over 70 games.

Shooting just above 50 percent from the field, he provided consistency, smart decision-making, and low-maintenance scoring off the bench.

At 6-foot-8 and over 240 pounds, Yabusele uses his strength well and adds a versatile inside-out option to the Knicks’ rotation.

The team hopes to unlock even more from the 28-year-old, who seems to be entering his physical and mental prime.

He gives New York a cushion if Mitchell Robinson is shifted back to a full-time starting role this year.

Ariel Hukporti is quietly fighting for minutes

While Yabusele’s resume turns heads, Hukporti’s work behind the scenes may end up being just as meaningful for New York.

Last season, the 7-footer averaged just 1.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks over 25 games before tearing his meniscus.

But there were flashes — strong rim protection, physical rebounds, and the kind of raw athleticism you can’t coach into someone.

He’s not the stretch big modern offenses drool over, but his traditional center tools could still earn him a meaningful role.

Think of him as a younger Bismack Biyombo — someone who can quietly control the paint without needing the ball.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Hukporti learning from the veterans and refining his role

Hukporti recently opened up about the defensive lessons he absorbed from stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

“I was watching the vets—KAT, Mitchell Robinson—just what they’re doing on the defensive end,” Hukporti shared this offseason.

“I’m a defensive big, so I was just looking at what I can do to help the team,” he added confidently.

He’s focused on the little things — setting the right screens, boxing out properly, and creating second-chance opportunities.

“The NBA is all about spacing,” Hukporti said. “Can I get another possession? Set that screen for a pocket three?”

His growth mindset was summed up perfectly when he concluded, “Being a superstar in my own role. That’s what I’m trying to be.”

Knicks will need both centers to deliver in different ways

Mitchell Robinson remains the team’s anchor down low, but New York knows how fragile center depth can be during a long season.

Yabusele provides scoring and experience, while Hukporti brings youth, hustle, and an evolving skill set rooted in defense and energy.

The Knicks won’t ask either to be stars — they’ll ask them to be dependable, physical, and ready when their name is called.

And if Hukporti becomes a “superstar in his role,” the Knicks may find themselves with a diamond in the rough already in-house.



