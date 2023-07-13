Knicks looking to offload $18.9 million burden in ‘multi-team trade’

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ ongoing efforts to offload Evan Fournier and his sizable contract have been a topic of discussion in NBA circles for some time. Fournier’s diminished role with the team, largely due to defensive weaknesses, has made his contract a hindrance to the Knicks’ player acquisition efforts.

Fournier’s Underwhelming Performance

Fournier has recently become a non-contributor for the Knicks, following his removal from the rotation in the past season. He only appeared in 27 games, of which he started in seven, averaging a meager 17 minutes per game.

With his outputs consisting of just 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, coupled with a disappointing .337 field goal percentage and a .307 three-point shooting average, his performance left much to be desired. Known as a high-volume shooter, Fournier’s lack of defensive prowess cost him his starting position, prompting the Knicks to favor younger talents off the bench.

The Burden of Fournier’s Contract

Presently, Fournier’s remaining $18.9 million salary serves as a substantial financial impediment for the Knicks. The team is keen to utilize their funds to sign or acquire other valuable players, and they’ve consistently pursued trade opportunities to alleviate this financial burden—potentially involving multiple teams.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, rumors of such a multi-team trade have started to circulate within the Summer League circles. Fischer mentioned, “There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion… Maybe there’s some business to be done with the Knicks.”

Recent Knicks Moves and Future Plans

In a recent move, the Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo, a shooting guard from the Golden State Warriors, making use of their mid-level player exemption for his contract.

However, to truly bolster their championship aspirations, the Knicks might consider trading the $18.9 million salary and perhaps one of their high-value players. Such a move could make room for a top-tier talent with a high salary. One such candidate could be OG Anunoby from the Portland Trail Blazers, but acquiring him might command a hefty price.

Fischer’s sources confirm the Knicks’ ongoing trade discussions involving Fournier: “rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks.”

With a few more weeks remaining to finalize any trades, the Knicks are continuing their market assessment to identify the best possible deals.