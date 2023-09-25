Knicks looking to get big deal done soon with key young point guard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As training camp looms, the spotlight intensifies on the ongoing contract extension discussions between the New York Knicks and Immanuel Quickley. With the NBA regular season set to kick off on October 24, the Knicks find themselves against the clock. If an agreement isn’t reached by October 23, they risk competing with rival teams when Quickley becomes a restricted free agent next offseason.

Fred Katz of The Athletic hinted at the possibility of an impending deal but emphasized that as of now, nothing is set in stone.

“Based on conversations I’ve had with people in the know, there is optimism that a deal can get done,” Katz said. “This is a 24-year-old who is already one of the team’s best players. He’s coming off his best season ever. Chances are, Quickley will continue to improve. Even if he were to stagnate, he’d still be one of the league’s best bench weapons. He finished second in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting last season.”

A Nine-Figure Question the Knicks Need to Answer

Earlier speculations this offseason suggest Quickley’s ambition for a contract surpassing the “nine figures” threshold. Should the Knicks comply with such a hefty sum, Quickley would join the elite club alongside Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, all of whom have contracts valued over $100 million.

This raises a pertinent question: Is it judicious for the Knicks to invest so heavily in a player primarily destined for a bench role? An expansive commitment to the current lineup could potentially restrict the Knicks’ flexibility in future free-agent pursuits.

Evaluating Quickley’s Worth

There’s little debate about Quickley’s prowess on the court. Last season, he consistently demonstrated remarkable two-way capabilities. Yet, his less-than-stellar performance during the playoffs casts a shadow of doubt over his sustainability as a leading player. Nevertheless, pinning the Knicks’ playoff shortcomings solely on Quickley would be myopic, given that many on the roster, aside from Jalen Brunson, faced challenges.

In the end, a substantial payout is inevitably on the horizon for Quickley. The real intrigue revolves around the size of the paycheck and the benefactor team. While the Knicks maintain an advantage, being in a position to match any competing offers next summer, the world of sports is full of surprises.

As the preseason beckons, fans and analysts alike will eagerly monitor the trajectory of these contract discussions, keenly anticipating whether Quickley’s 2023-24 season emerges as a definitive contract year.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_