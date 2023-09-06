Knicks listed as one team to have spoken with 76ers about star guard

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been poised for a blockbuster trade throughout this entire offseason. Amidst the drama engulfing the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard James Harden, the Knicks emerged as a team that had been in dialogue with the 76ers for a potential swap.

Harden’s Initial Trade Request and Fallout with the 76ers

James Harden first requested a trade earlier in the offseason, tagging the Knicks as one of the top landing spots for the 10-time All-Star. However, negotiations with the 76ers hit a wall, leaving Harden disgruntled. This culminated in Harden going public with his dissatisfaction, launching a scathing critique of Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers. Harden labeled Morey a “liar” and asserted that he’d never suit up for any organization that included Morey in its ranks.

Daryl Morey’s Countermove and ESPN’s Inside Scoop

In the wake of Harden’s explosive comments, Morey reignited efforts to shop the All-Star guard, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne. The trading spotlight shifted towards two teams— the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks. Despite this renewed interest, Shelbourne reported that the asking price for Harden has been a sticking point, consequently keeping him tethered to Philadelphia for the time being.

Knicks’ Calculated Approach to a Potential Harden Trade

Should a James Harden trade materialize, it’s a safe bet that the Knicks would be front and center in the negotiations. Known for their calculated patience when it comes to trades, the Knicks aren’t the type to overpay for any player, regardless of their star status. Whether Harden becomes the catalyst to change this long-standing strategy is still an open question.

From the drama of Harden’s public feud with Daryl Morey to the Knicks’ cautious approach in trade negotiations, this is a developing story that’s capturing the attention of basketball fans and insiders alike. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on all the moves and countermoves in this high-stakes NBA offseason drama.