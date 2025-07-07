Knicks linked to 2 nothing-burger veteran minimum free agents

The New York Knicks have carefully tiptoed around the second apron all offseason, trying to squeeze every bit of value from their cap space.

Signing Guerschon Yabusele on a modest deal helped them carve out just enough room for one more veteran minimum contract.

Sometimes, these tiny financial edges separate a playoff disappointment from a real contender when spring rolls around.

Clarkson’s deal gave Knicks crucial breathing room

Landing Jordan Clarkson on a veteran minimum was a masterstroke by the Knicks front office.

He’s still an excellent microwave scorer off the bench and brings energy most minimum deals can’t dream of.

Now, they’re hoping lightning strikes twice, banking on that final spot delivering at least one standout skill.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The New York Daily News floats veteran wings as options

According to the New York Daily News, the Knicks could look at wings like Cody Martin or Torrey Craig to use that last roster slot.

Realistically, neither player is going to transform this team, but at this salary level, no one is pulling a Jalen Brunson out of thin air.

Both wings bring some level of defensive utility, but not much else.

Martin and Craig offer defense, but little else

Cody Martin, 29, played 53 games split between Charlotte and Phoenix last season, putting up 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

He shot .418 from the field and generally looked like a player best suited for spot defensive assignments.

Meanwhile, Torrey Craig, now 33, only appeared in 26 games between Chicago and Boston, managing just 4.2 points and 2.8 boards.

It’s clear these options are more about plugging holes than chasing upside.

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Knicks might want more scoring punch or ball handling

New York could arguably find more value by targeting a guard who can run an offense in short bursts.

A bench ball handler might actually maximize their last sliver of money, allowing Josh Hart and Miles McBride to lean more into off-ball roles.

Because right now, adding another purely defensive wing could be a bit redundant with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby already anchoring the perimeter.

The NBA is still a wing’s world

As the New York Daily News put it bluntly: “The NBA is a wing’s world. The rest of the league is living in it.”

The Knicks already have two of the best 3-and-D prototypes in Bridges and Anunoby, while Yabusele will cover front court depth and Clarkson slots in as a combo guard.

If they do go after someone like Martin or Craig, it would be purely to fortify rotation depth at the three.

That’s hardly a glamorous move, but sometimes championships are built on patching small leaks, not always adding flash.