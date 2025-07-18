Knicks likely to strike out on perfect-fit backup point guard

The New York Knicks are heading into the season with a clear need behind Jalen Brunson, and the search is far from over.

While second-year guard Tyler Kolek offers long-term upside, he’s not yet viewed as a consistent contributor in critical minutes.

That’s left the Knicks evaluating veteran options to stabilize the second unit and absorb pressure when Brunson rests.

One name that surfaced in rumors was Ben Simmons, but the idea is already starting to cool off for a few key reasons.

Simmons presents upside — but money and role remain concerns

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Simmons is considered a longshot for the Knicks, largely due to financial limitations.

New York only has a veteran minimum contract to offer, which may not be enough to attract Simmons in free agency.

While Simmons’ value has dipped dramatically over the past few seasons, he could still command more elsewhere.

He might also be seeking a situation with a clearer path to playing time — something the Knicks can’t guarantee behind Brunson.

Simmons’ strengths are still real — even if his game has changed

Across 51 games last season, Simmons averaged just five points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in a limited role.

Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but they tell part of the story — Simmons can still impact the game in small ways.

His size and defensive versatility allow him to guard multiple positions, and his passing vision remains well above average.

He no longer scores in volume, and his shooting remains a major liability, but he can facilitate offense and handle pressure.

If he accepts a limited role, Simmons could be an efficient second-unit piece — but that’s a big “if” right now.

Knicks have to weigh upside against opportunity cost

The idea of adding Simmons is intriguing, but it doesn’t align cleanly with the Knicks’ current structure and timeline.

They’re aiming to build around Brunson while maintaining a deep, defensively responsible bench unit with chemistry.

Introducing Simmons might disrupt that if he’s not fully bought into a backup role or if his health remains unpredictable.

He’s also the type of player who needs the ball to be effective, which limits his fit next to other initiators in the lineup.

Unless the Knicks are desperate or Simmons is fully committed to a team-first comeback, the pairing feels forced.

Knicks will likely wait and explore other short-term solutions

There’s always a chance Simmons sees New York as the perfect spot to rebuild his value and prove he still belongs.

But unless he’s willing to take the minimum and accept a secondary role, the Knicks will likely move on to other targets.

They could turn back to Landry Shamet or keep evaluating trade market options as the offseason continues.

For now, Simmons feels more like a conversation piece than a realistic solution for New York’s backup point guard void.