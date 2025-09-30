Knicks let two players walk in free agency — and it was the right call

The New York Knicks knew their depth wasn’t enough last season, and this summer, they acted decisively. With championship aspirations in mind, the front office reshaped the bench by adding Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon, and Guerschon Yabusele—three proven veterans who bring scoring, versatility, and experience.

The price for that upgrade came in parting ways with Precious Achiuwa and Delon Wright, two players who never fully carved out consistent roles.

Achiuwa’s departure signals a shift

Achiuwa’s Knicks tenure ended with more questions than answers. The 24-year-old played 57 games last season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per contest. His efficiency (.502 from the field) looked solid on paper, but the overall impact wasn’t close to what he showed when the Knicks first acquired him from the Toronto Raptors in 2024.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The front office wanted more than flashes—they wanted reliability. Achiuwa, who has since signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Miami Heat, admitted to the New York Post that his perspective shifted during his time in New York. “I would definitely say the way I see the game and the league has changed. Just from this season,” he said. The quote, cryptic as it may be, underlined what many already sensed: Achiuwa wasn’t fully satisfied with his role.

Yabusele provides an upgrade

By letting Achiuwa walk, the Knicks opened the door for Guerschon Yabusele, who brings a stronger offensive profile. At 6-foot-8, Yabusele is comfortable spacing the floor, attacking mismatches, and giving New York a stretch option in the frontcourt—something Achiuwa struggled to provide consistently.

His arrival also gives the Knicks lineup flexibility. With Mitchell Robinson anchoring the paint defensively, Yabusele can operate as a complementary piece, focusing on ball movement and scoring in space. That balance is exactly what head coach Mike Brown wants to cultivate as he moves away from isolation-heavy basketball toward a more fluid system.

Brogdon adds veteran stability

The Knicks also moved on from Delon Wright, who appeared in just 14 games last season but showed flashes as a defensive presence. Instead, they secured Malcolm Brogdon, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, to stabilize their second unit.

Brogdon, unlike Wright, brings offensive reliability in addition to experience. He averaged double-digit scoring in each of his last seven seasons and provides much-needed leadership behind Jalen Brunson. For a team that wants to maintain rhythm when its star point guard sits, Brogdon is a significant upgrade.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Clarkson brings instant scoring punch

Perhaps the flashiest of the new additions is Jordan Clarkson, who joined on a veteran minimum deal. Clarkson is the classic microwave scorer, capable of putting up points in bunches and swinging momentum in a matter of minutes. His ability to generate offense without needing plays drawn up for him will be invaluable when the Knicks’ half-court offense stalls.

Clarkson’s presence, combined with Josh Hart’s expected move into a Sixth Man role, makes the Knicks’ bench one of the more intriguing units in the NBA. Hart’s energy and versatility paired with Clarkson’s scoring could give New York the kind of second-unit spark that turns close games into wins.

A new identity for the second unit

The departures of Achiuwa and Wright highlight a larger organizational theme: the Knicks aren’t interested in waiting for development on the margins—they want proven production now. With Clarkson, Brogdon, and Yabusele, they’ve tilted their bench toward experience and scoring upside, fitting the vision Mike Brown has emphasized since his hiring.

New York knows its path to contention lies not only in the stars but also in the players who can swing momentum when the starters rest. By reshaping their bench, the Knicks have taken a calculated step toward building a deeper, more dangerous roster.