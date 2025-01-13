Knicks key center on pace to return to practice in January

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are on the verge of getting their star center Mitchell Robinson back from injury. Midway through the month of January, the Knicks are 26-14, good for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. While they’ve looked strong throughout much of the season, questions still hover over the team’s head regarding their depth and the negative implications that could have for their championship outlook.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson to meet return timeframe

A major solution to that problem is on the horizon for the franchise. Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, New York is prepared for Robinson to return to practice in the next two to three weeks:

“Knicks shopping Jericho Sims ahead of next month’s trade deadline, league sources told The Post; Thibodeau says Mitchell Robinson remains on pace to be cleared for practice this month,” Bondy reported.

Robinson has still yet to make his 2024-25 NBA season debut as he recovers from foot surgery that he underwent last offseason. The 26-year-old would give New York a major boost in the rebounding and shot-blocking departments.

Robinson’s return can have a ripple effect on Knicks

While Robinson may not be the answer for the Knicks’ bench on the offensive end, his presence would likely cause head coach Tom Thibodeau to stagger his starters’ minutes more, which could create a ripple effect in the offensive balance between both units.

Originally forecasted to return between December and January, Robinson is now on the later end of that projected timetable. It is the franchise’s hope that he’ll be ready to run in practice and graduate to five-on-five — typically the last hurdle for recovering players to clear — in short order before taking the floor again.