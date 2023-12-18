Knicks: Kevin Durant takes shot at Quentin Grimes after recent matchup

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

By now, expecting unfiltered comments from Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is commonplace. His latest dig at New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes, however, may have been unnecessary.

Kevin Durant takes a shot at Quentin Grimes after Knicks’ win

Durant let out some frustrations after the Knicks handed his Suns a 139-122 defeat this past Friday, diminishing Grimes’ three-point marksmanship in favor of criticizing his inability to get to the line, saying:

“(The) shooters, get up into ’em, make ’em dribble. Like, what’s his name, Quentin Grimes, he can’t get six 3s up. He doesn’t dribble at all,” Durant continued, “He doesn’t have any free throws on the season, he doesn’t have any assists it feels like but he’s getting 3s up? That’s the stuff we can’t have. It’s frustrating but I think we’ll figure it out.”

The Knicks made life difficult for Durant and the Suns. Added frustrations may have come from Durant’s co-star Bradley Beal going down with an ankle injury that will keep him out for several weeks moving forward.

Grimes made the most of his limited minutes against the Suns

Grimes only saw 15 minutes on the affair but was able to connect on 50 percent of his looks from outside, draining three triples en route to nine points and a +12 for the game. His short, yet valued impact on the game ruffled Durant’s feathers, but the latter was not completely wrong in his assessment of the fourth-year guard.

Grimes has fallen out of favor with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in recent weeks and as a result, no longer owns the starting two guard slot on the team. Thibodeau chalked his decision up to situations and strong play from Donte DiVincenzo, but Grimes has shown that he has a few areas to improve on as his game matures.

While not asked to create much offense for himself, the 23-year-old sharpshooter can make more of a concerted effort to play with more physicality and find ways to get defenders to leave their feet when contesting, as he only gets to the line an insignificant 0.2 times per game.

Durant and the Suns won’t face Grimes and the Knicks for the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season, so barring an NBA Finals matchup, the lasting effects of the loss won’t burden Durant much longer while the effects of Durant’s criticisms will likely roll off of Grimes’ shoulders soon.