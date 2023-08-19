Knicks ‘keeping an eye’ on 76ers superstar center

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In light of James Harden’s imminent uneasy rendezvous with the Philadelphia 76ers, franchises like the New York Knicks are keenly observing how this might ripple into Joel Embiid’s tenure with the team.

The Knicks and the Miami Heat: Who’s Watching Whom?

Vincent Goodwill’s latest piece on Yahoo Sports drops a significant hint, placing the Knicks and the Miami Heat at the forefront of the chase for the current MVP and top scorer.

“Everyone’s circling, waiting. The Knicks and Miami are keeping an eye on everything going on,” Goodwill wrote.

A Turbulent Turn for the 76ers

In a rather unexpected turn, the 76ers recently confirmed that James Harden would rejoin them for the upcoming training camp, putting an end to the swirling trade rumors.

This decision has heightened the tension between Harden and the 76ers, with the acclaimed guard openly criticizing 76ers president Daryl Morey. Labeling Morey a “liar,” Harden’s defiant stance suggests he won’t be suiting up for any team under Morey’s management. Consequently, the spotlight has shifted to Embiid, sparking speculations about his impending fate in Philadelphia.

Knicks’ Grand Ambitions

Joel Embiid has been a hot topic for the Knicks since their playoff ouster by the Boston Celtics last season. Given New York’s substantial assets, pulling off a trade of this magnitude seems plausible. Such a move would bestow upon the Knicks the superstar brilliance they’ve long coveted.

With a burgeoning young brigade, the Knicks pairing up with Embiid could usher in an era of renewed promise. Integrating a recurring MVP contender like Embiid might just be the magic wand the franchise needs to navigate beyond the second round of the playoffs – a feat they haven’t achieved this century.

While Philadelphia remains entrenched in its soap opera, NBA enthusiasts and insiders will be closely monitoring the Knicks’ maneuvers, eager to discern if a major trade shakeup is imminent.

