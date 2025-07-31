Knicks just need one piece to finish the roster puzzle

The New York Knicks have built a contender around Jalen Brunson, but one need still lingers as training camp approaches.

They’re missing a true backup point guard—someone who can take pressure off Brunson and keep the offense humming.

Jordan Clarkson could theoretically fill that void, but expecting him to be the second-unit floor general is a stretch.

Clarkson hasn’t been a traditional facilitator since his rookie season in 2014 and profiles more as a scoring combo guard.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Clarkson’s limitations raise long-term concerns

Last season, Clarkson played just 37 games and averaged 3.7 assists—hardly numbers that scream point guard reliability.

The Knicks want him to create offense, but not necessarily orchestrate it like a natural lead guard would.

That role doesn’t align with his skill set, and leaning on him too much could backfire down the stretch.

He’s best utilized as a microwave scorer—someone who provides instant offense without needing to direct traffic constantly.

Exploring outside options on a minimum deal

With one roster spot left, the Knicks have room to take a flier on a veteran point guard who fits the mold.

Ben Simmons is a risky name but comes with upside—he’s a playmaker, defender, and could benefit from low expectations.

Malcolm Brogdon is another intriguing fit, though it’s unlikely he’ll be available on a minimum contract at this stage.

Russell Westbrook feels unrealistic given his desire for a bigger role, even if the money technically works.

Gary Payton II or a rejuvenated Markelle Fultz could provide defensive energy and low-usage stability in short bursts.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has carried a heavy load

Over the past two seasons, Brunson has averaged 35.4 minutes per game—among the league’s highest for a lead guard.

That type of workload is not sustainable over an 82-game season and deep postseason run.

The Knicks need someone who can run the show for 10–12 minutes per game and allow Brunson real rest.

He’s the team’s engine, and preserving his legs for playoff basketball should be a top priority moving forward.

A small move with big potential implications

Adding a legitimate backup point guard won’t steal headlines, but it could be the difference in key postseason moments.

The Knicks can’t afford to have Brunson exhausted in April or nursing nagging injuries because the bench lacks structure.

Having competent second-unit guard play could also elevate players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby off the ball.

The Knicks are nearly there—they’ve got defense, shooting, and depth—but this final piece still feels noticeably absent.

If they land the right backup guard, it could quietly become the glue that holds their championship hopes together.