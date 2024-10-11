Knicks’ Josh Hart wants former teammate to receive warm welcome upon MSG return

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ next preseason game will be a matchup of recent trade partners, as they will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Earlier this month, the two teams shocked the NBA world when Karl-Anthony Towns became a Knick and Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle were suddenly Timberwolves.

Donte DiVincenzo returns to Madison Square Garden on Sunday

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

DiVincenzo was one of the original four Villanova players who were all on the Knicks roster for a brief three-month period during the offseason. It looked like they would achieve the unthinkable by reuniting on the same NBA team, but the league’s tough business nature changed that.

Josh Hart, one of those former Villanova players and DiVincenzo’s teammate last season, said Friday that he wants the Garden faithful to pay their respects to DiVincenzo when he takes the floor in the opposite uniform Sunday:

“It’s a tough one. It’s part of the business. I get it. But I miss my dog. I think he should be received with cheers and ovation for everything he did last year,” Hart said (h/t The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III).

DiVincenzo played a huge role on the Knicks last season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo had arguably the best one-year stay in New York than anybody else could have had. He had his best season as a pro last season, averaging 15 points per game and cementing himself in Knicks history by shattering the single-season three-pointers made record with 283.

He also earned his way into a starting role with the Knicks, as he outperformed Quentin Grimes in the early part of the season and never relinquished his starting spot the rest of the way. He gave their starting five an elite shooter with a willingness to fire at any given moment.

He also came up big for them in the postseason as the team dealt with an unprecedented amount of injuries, and quickly became a fan favorite amongst Knicks fans for his exceptional shooting ability and hustle plays on the defensive end.

The Knicks need for a center was a big reason for trading DiVincenzo

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was going to become complicated for DiVincenzo to replicate that same success going forward, as Mikal Bridges essentially took the starting nod from him after he arrived via trade early in the offseason. The sharpshooter was going to have to resort to a limited bench role if he were to stay on the Knicks, which could have had ramifications on his effectiveness.

Still, the Knicks didn’t seem to want to trade their best shooter after just one season, but the need for a center following Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure in free agency and Mitchell Robinson’s injury forced New York to go all-in for Towns, which came at the cost of DiVincenzo.

As the Knicks prepare to welcome back DiVincenzo on Sunday, it will also be an interesting reunion for Randle and Towns. The two All-Stars have now traded places in hopes of leading their respective teams to the promised land, as both teams have high expectations following a successful campaign last year.

For DiVincenzo, Knicks fans are sure to pleasantly welcome him back to the Garden and show their appreciation for his exceptional performance in his lone season with the team. The game tips off at 6 P.M. EST on Sunday.