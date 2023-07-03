Knicks’ Josh Hart playfully recruits another former Villanova star

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Following the New York Knicks‘ acquisition of former Villanova Wildcat, Donte DiVincenzo, with a four-year, $50 million contract this Saturday, his new teammate Josh Hart sought to further reinforce the Villanova connection. Hart took to Twitter to playfully court yet another former Villanova star, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges.

A Growing Villanova Presence in the Knicks

DiVincenzo’s arrival makes him the third member of the 2016 NCAA Tournament-winning Villanova Wildcats squad to join the Knicks. He joins the ranks of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. As soon as news of DiVincenzo’s signing made headlines, Hart promptly fired up Twitter, tagging Bridges in a tweet that playfully suggested recruitment.

Mikal Bridges: The Coveted Wildcat

Hart’s lighthearted overture towards Bridges may be underpinned by more than just the desire to stage a Villanova reunion. Bridges experienced a formidable surge in performance in the latter half of the season after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets. Over 27 games with the Nets, he averaged 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, boasting shooting splits of 48%/38%/89%.

The Challenge of Acquiring Bridges

Bridges is not set to become a free agent until 2026, which means that any serious attempt to recruit this rising star would either have to be patient or negotiate a trade. However, the strength of the Villanova connection within the Knicks certainly adds a sense of possibility, and it’s entertaining to envisage the New York Knicks with four core members from a former NCAA Championship team.