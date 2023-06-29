Knicks’ Josh Hart opts into $12.9 million player option

Mar 7, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles in front of Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has made the choice to stay on the team’s roster for the 2023-24 season. On Thursday, he exercised his $12.9 million player option, ensuring his place in the Knicks’ lineup for the upcoming season.

This decision now opens up the opportunity for the Knicks to negotiate a long-term deal with Hart during the offseason, a prospect that looks highly promising.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, “He will be eligible for a 4-year extension worth around $80 million starting in August. I would assume Hart and the Knicks come to some kind of an agreement on that extension.”

Hart’s Significant Role in the Knicks

Hart has proven to be a valuable asset for the Knicks since his arrival from the Portland Trail Blazers at last season’s trade deadline. In his 25 regular-season games for the Knicks, he averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, along with 1.4 steals. His impressive shooting percentages – 58.6% from the field and 51.9% from the three-point range – were crucial to the Knicks’ 17-8 win-loss record during that period.

Moreover, Hart’s contribution was key to the Knicks’ advance to the second round of the playoffs. His strong shooting, finishing skills, and defense, coupled with his energy and hustle, established him as a versatile asset. Hart’s return is set to bolster the Knicks’ core as they aspire to contend for a championship.

An Active Offseason for the Knicks

Securing Hart’s return is just the initial move in what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Knicks, with plenty of activity anticipated in both the free agency and trade markets. It remains to be seen which transactions will follow Hart’s decision, but his return certainly kick-starts the summer on a high note for New York.

