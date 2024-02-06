Knicks’ Jalen Brunson enters top 5 in NBA MVP odds

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks G Jalen Brunson is enjoying himself a superb season. Being selected to his first career all-star game and well on his way to being named to an All-NBA team, Brunson is entering the mix for the NBA’s most prestigious honor.

The latest FanDuel odds solidify Jalen Brunson as a legitimate MVP candidate

The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook place Brunson firmly in the fold for NBA MVP. His odds currently stand at +5500, fifth in the association. The full top-five is as follows:

Nikola Jokic: -150

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +240

Giannis Antetokounpo: +650

Luka Doncic: +1300

Jalen Brunson: +5500

Brunson and the Knicks have taken their game to the next level in 2024

Brunson’s recent play has helped catapult him into the MVP conversation. For the month of January, Brunson averaged 28.9 points per game to go along with 7.7 assists per game, boasting impressive shooting splits of 50/38/88 as the Knicks went 14-2.

In his last 11 games, Brunson has kicked it up a notch, averaging 32.6 points per game on 51% FG as New York is 9-2. His most recent performance saw him have 36 points and 10 assists in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to continue their winning ways against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are incredibly shorthanded, recently placing an astounding 13 players on the injury report prior to their previous game against the Boston Celtics. Brunson will have another opportunity for a big night to bolster his MVP case.