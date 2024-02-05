Knicks’ Jalen Brunson earns honorable mention on latest NBA MVP ladder

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson’s MVP case continues to grow as his scorching play seems to reach new levels game-by-game for the New York Knicks this season. A no-show in last week’s rankings, Brunson earned an honorable mention on this week’s NBA MVP ladder, and with good reason.

Jalen Brunson’s MVP numbers and high IQ play have led to wins in mass for the Knicks

Brunson was named by NBA.com’s Michael C. Wright in large part due to averaging 30.8 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the field between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. Brunson went to work against rival point guard Tyrese Haliburton, leading the Knicks to a four-point victory over the Indiana Pacers at the top of this month. That continued a Knicks win streak that reached nine games and Brunson was the driving force of their success.

Knicks: Brunson’s career year may not have reached its apex yet

On the year, Brunson is putting up 27.3 points per game. He’s recorded a positive plus/minus of 19 or better in four of the Knicks’ last five games during the week in question and has put together a body of work worthy of his first career All-Star nod.

Brunson was mentioned next to Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers). His name was listed first, insinuating that he is within striking distance of overtaking Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker for the No. 10 spot next week should Brunson continue to put up numbers that lead to wins prior to the All-Star break.