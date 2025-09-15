Knicks invite talented center to training camp ahead of preseason

The New York Knicks may need more centers to reinforce their depth chart at the position this summer.

Knicks to asses Thomas Bryant at training camp

Though the Knicks already feature Karl-Anthony Towns, in addition to Mitchell Robinson, they will be considering another option in preparation for next year.

SNY’s Ian Begley revealed this about New York’s latest search:

“Thomas Bryant, who played well against New York in the Eastern Conference Finals with Indiana, has been in New York for open gym workouts and really impressed the Knicks, per SNY league sources,” Begley wrote.

Knicks need new center to accomplish future goals

Robinson’s frequent time away from the court makes the former second-round pick a yearly liability for the Knicks. Robinson has missed 23 games or more in three of the last five regular seasons.

Aside from the great offensive rebounder, New York also received strong play from Ariel Hukporti, who had signs of precocity in his 2024-25 season with strong rolls to the rim, coupled with great defensive timing inside.

Nevertheless, both have questions around them. Bryant, meanwhile, is a workman who can make the three-ball. He also brings aggression when attacking the basket.

Not only that, but the New York native’s energy translates to the other end of the floor. Bryant uses his frame well as a competent force, while also playing with tenacity in the pick-and-roll.

Thus, New York would increase their chances of winning with a big man who averages 8.9 points along with 5.1 rebounds in around 18 minutes per game for his career – just what they need from a center in that role.